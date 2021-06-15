Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Monsoon Season: Desilting of Karachi’s Major Drains Continues

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

15th Jun, 2021. 10:57 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Monsoon Season: Desilting of Karachi's Major Drains Continues

Owing to the monsoon season, the desilting and the operation against encroachments continued on Gujjar Nala and Orangi Nala in Karachi.

According to details, an operation is being carried out at three places simultaneously on Gujjar Nala and Orangi Nala.

The operation is being led by Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui.

Director Bashir Siddiqui said that the operation against encroachments on rainwater drains of Karachi is underway on the orders of the Supreme Court. are present.

Along with each team, teams of Area Assistant Commissioner’s Electric, Sui Southern Gas, Water Board and other agencies are also present on the spot.

It should be noted that the desilting and operation against encroachment in Karachi will be completed soon.

Earlier, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has asked the district administrations to take protective measures to evade loss of lives and destruction to the property during rains projected in Sindh including the Karachi monsoon season from June 16.

The PDMA has asked apprehensive institutions to finalize all essential arrangements as heavy rainfall under the monsoon system is predictable in major cities including Karachi and Hyderabad.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) today forecast the first spell of monsoon rains in Karachi from June 18 (Friday).

The Met Office has forecast heavy to adequate rainfall in the port city between June 18 to 19.

The humid streams from the North Arabian Sea are likely to infiltrate Sindh with effect from 16th June 2021. Under its influence, the first rainy spell is predicted in most of the Sindh districts said the Met Office.

“Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate/heavy falls expected in all districts of Sindh during 17-19 June,” the Met department said.

The weather department has forecast that Karachi will receive heavier rainfall this monsoon season like the previous year.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Karachi power outage
1 week ago
Power outages continue in Karachi, citizens worried

The unannounced and hours-long power outages in Karachi amidst the lockdown situation...
Power cuts in Karachi
2 weeks ago
Karachi: Hours-Long Power Shortage Doubles Misery Amidst Sweltering Weather

The unannounced and hours-long electricity shortage in Karachi amidst the lockdown situation...
Karachi: Rangers And Police Conduct Joint Operation, 5 Accused Arrested
3 weeks ago
Karachi: Rangers And Police Conduct Joint Operation, 5 Accused Arrested

A joint operation was carried out by Rangers and police in Karachi...
K Electric Releases Statement After Prolonged Load Shedding In Karachi
3 weeks ago
K Electric Releases Statement After Prolonged Load Shedding In Karachi

K Electric has released an official statement after unannounced and prolonged load...
Karachi: Micro Smart Lockdown Implemented In Central District
3 weeks ago
Karachi: Micro Smart Lockdown Implemented In Central District

Karachi: Micro Smart Lockdown has been implemented in Central District after the...
Prince Harry
3 weeks ago
Prince Charles May Cut Off Harry If He Continues To Publicly Attack Queen

There is the possibility that Prince Charles may cut off Prince Harry...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dollar to QAR: Today 1 Dollar price in Qatari Riyal on, 15th June 2021
31 seconds ago
Dollar to QAR: Today 1 Dollar price in Qatari Riyal on, 15th June 2021

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO...
The Supreme Court of US has given LinkedIn another opportunity
7 mins ago
The Supreme Court of US has given LinkedIn another opportunity to stop data scraping

A US federal judge told LinkedIn a few years ago that it...
ETH TO PKR
8 mins ago
ETH TO PKR: Today 1 etherium to Pakistan Rupee, on 15th June 2021

Tuesday: Today (ETH TO PKR) rates are based on open market rates...
YouTube's homepage is now free of election and gambling adverts
20 mins ago
YouTube’s homepage is now free of election and gambling adverts

Advertisements for alcoholic beverages and prescription drugs are likewise prohibited from the...