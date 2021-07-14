Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Karachi: Rain Showers Bring brief reprieve from the heat for citizens

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 04:03 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Karachi rain Tuesday

The citizens of Karachi have received light to heavy rain showers with thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon after the first spell of rainfall that lashed the city on Monday morning.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted intermittent rain showers till July 16 in Karachi as the monsoon season begins in the country, with rainfall in several cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

Met Karachi Director Sardar Sarfraz said that low pressure is present over central India and due to circulation over the Arabian Sea, the sea breeze has stopped.

He said that thunder clouds could form in Karachi this afternoon, which could lead to light and moderate rain in some areas.

The PMD said that the strong monsoon weather system giving rains in the country is likely to persist during the week.

Under the influence of this weather system, the PMD added, Rain/wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Sindh cities including Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Karachi from Monday to Friday.

“Urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Faisalabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin during the period,” it added.

On Monday morning, the intensity of heat in Karachi was slightly less than last month and light rain was also reported at several places like New Karachi, Malir and Super Highway.

On July 8, the Meteorological Department predicted that the first spell of monsoon in Karachi could fall on July 15, after which the people of Karachi were waiting for a pleasant change in the weather.

Heavy rains lashed different parts of the city including Malir, Shah Faisal, University Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shara-e-Faisal and Korangi. However, power was cut off in most parts of the city as soon as the first drop of rain fell.

According to the information received, unannounced power outages took place in some areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir and Korangi.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Karachi Weather: Met Department Predicts Clouds With Rain Showers
1 day ago
Karachi Weather: MET Department Predicts Clouds With Rain Showers

The Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy weather with rain showers for  Karachi...
Karachi traffic police
1 day ago
Women traffic police officers deployed in Karachi for the first time

For the first time in the history of Karachi Traffic Police, female...
Monsoon First Spell Brings Darkness In Parts Of Karachi
2 days ago
Monsoon First Spell Brings Darkness In Parts Of Karachi

The weather in Karachi, the capital of Sindh, has turned pleasant with...
Mathematics paper of class 9th leaked today
6 days ago
Ninth mathematics paper leaked 15 minutes before Board exam Today

The leaked paper of Mathematics at an examination centre has brought storm...
Corona Vaccination Certificate
6 days ago
Corona Vaccination Certificate will be verified at shops and offices as of now

In South District of Karachi, the administration has decided to check and...
Physics paper leaked
1 week ago
Physics Question Paper Leaked For Matric’s Annual Exam Today

The leaked paper of Physics at an examination centre has brought storm...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM Imran
9 mins ago
PM Imran to leave for two-day visit to Uzbekistan on Thursday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a two-day official visit to...
commerce
10 mins ago
Pakistan, Uzbekistan vow to boost bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday vowed to attract leading companies in...
Kohistan Blast
26 mins ago
FO confirms Kohistan blast caused by ‘mechanical failure’

Dispelling rumors, the Foreign Office on Wednesday confirmed that nine Chinese nationals...
Ring Road scam Capt (rtd) Muhammad Mehmood
42 mins ago
Ring Road Scam: Ex-Rawalpindi Commissioner Capt. Mehmood arrested

Former Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has been arrested over the...