Karachi: Rain Showers Bring brief reprieve from the heat for citizens

The citizens of Karachi have received light to heavy rain showers with thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon after the first spell of rainfall that lashed the city on Monday morning.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted intermittent rain showers till July 16 in Karachi as the monsoon season begins in the country, with rainfall in several cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

Met Karachi Director Sardar Sarfraz said that low pressure is present over central India and due to circulation over the Arabian Sea, the sea breeze has stopped.

He said that thunder clouds could form in Karachi this afternoon, which could lead to light and moderate rain in some areas.

The PMD said that the strong monsoon weather system giving rains in the country is likely to persist during the week.

Under the influence of this weather system, the PMD added, Rain/wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Sindh cities including Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Karachi from Monday to Friday.

“Urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Faisalabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin during the period,” it added.

On Monday morning, the intensity of heat in Karachi was slightly less than last month and light rain was also reported at several places like New Karachi, Malir and Super Highway.

On July 8, the Meteorological Department predicted that the first spell of monsoon in Karachi could fall on July 15, after which the people of Karachi were waiting for a pleasant change in the weather.

Heavy rains lashed different parts of the city including Malir, Shah Faisal, University Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shara-e-Faisal and Korangi. However, power was cut off in most parts of the city as soon as the first drop of rain fell.

According to the information received, unannounced power outages took place in some areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir and Korangi.