Karachi Weather: Met Department Predicts Clouds With Rain Showers

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 03:13 pm
The Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy weather with rain showers for  Karachi again this evening.

According to details, intermittent rain is continuing in many cities of the country. The Meteorological Department has forecast rain in Karachi again this evening and said that moderate rain is expected.

The Meteorological Department said the current temperature in the city is 37 degrees Celsius and the humidity is 52 per cent, while winds are blowing at a speed of 30 km from the northeast.

Cloudy weather will prevail during the next 24 hours. Rain is forecast in Lahore, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Abbottabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On the other hand, rains have wreaked havoc in Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cloudburst in Neelum Valley has caused floods and three members of the same family have been swept away in the floods.

Due to heavy rains in Buner, the link roads were closed after the landslide, while the intake of rainwater in the Abbottabad Ayub Medical Complex caused problems to the patients.

Yesterday, the Director of Met department Sardar Sarfraz said that there was unexpected rain in Karachi and the rains would continue intermittently for two to three days.

