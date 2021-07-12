Monsoon First Spell Brings Darkness In Parts Of Karachi

The weather in Karachi, the capital of Sindh, has turned pleasant with the first monsoon rains.

The intensity of heat in Karachi has been slightly less than last month for the past few days and light rain was also reported at several places like New Karachi, Malir and Super Highway.

On July 8, the Meteorological Department predicted that the first spell of monsoon in Karachi could fall on July 15, after which the people of Karachi were waiting for a pleasant change in the weather.

The Meteorological Department had forecast heavy rains on Saturday in view of strong winds entering the northeast.

Heavy rains lashed different parts of the city including Malir, Shah Faisal, University Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shara-e-Faisal and Korangi. However, power was cut off in most parts of the city as soon as the first drop of rain fell.

According to the information received, unannounced power outages took place in some areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir and Korangi.

In addition, load shedding of electricity and gas in the Old City area has caused distress to the residents of the area.

On the other hand, on the social networking website Twitter, K Electric has confirmed that it has received complaints of load shedding in the rain.

They said that Baldia, Surjani, Clifton and Defense have been most affected by the power outage.

According to K Electric, 500 feeders supplying electricity to the city have been affected while 1400 are fully operational.

They said restoring the power supply to Dhabeji was a priority.

Power outage reports received from parts of Karachi. We are monitoring the situation and will keep updating this space as we have more information. — KE (@KElectricPk) July 12, 2021

Power supply to city remains intact. Few parts of Baldia, Surjani, Clifton & DHA are currently facing outage with Gadap being most affected. Currently supply from approx 500 feeders remains affected whereas 1400 feeders are operational. Supply to Dhabeji was restored on priority. — KE (@KElectricPk) July 12, 2021

It may be recalled that on June 15, the Meteorological Department had forecast the first monsoon rains in different districts of Sindh including Karachi from June 16.

The meteorological department’s advisory said that from June 16, 2021, a new series of rains would enter Sindh from the north of the Arabian Sea, under which the first spell of rains would begin in most districts of Sindh.