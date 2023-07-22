Human trafficker fleeing UAE arrested from Karachi airport

The name of the accused was added to the blacklist.

Accused Naqash Khan was off-loaded from the flight.

The arrested accused was handed over to the FIA Peshawar team.

Advertisement

The Immigration Cell of the Federal Investigation Agency on Saturday detained a human smuggler escaping to UAE from the Karachi airport.

Accused Naqash Khan had been wanted by FIA Peshawar in a case of illegally sending various people abroad.

Naqash was taken off-load from the flight at Karachi airport leading to his arrest subsequently.

The accused has been handed over to the FIA Peshawar team and an investigation has been initiated with him.

On July 12th, FIA Gujrat Circle arrested additional four human traffickers from Gujrat and Kharian on Wednesday.

The arrested human smugglers were involved in the Greece boat accident.

Advertisement

The arrested agents include Muhammad Waqar, Syed Faiz Shah, Abdul Ghani, and Muhammad Zubair.

FIA stated that the suspects had been receiving millions of rupees for sending people to Italy illegally.

Until now, FIA Gujarat Circle has arrested 43 human smugglers and agents while 98 FIRs have been filed by the families of the victims of the Greece boat tragedy.

On July 4, FIA Gujrat arrested three key agents connected to the tragic Greece boat incident.

The arrested individuals, namely Iqbal Nasir, Razzaq, and Tariq Mehmood were found hiding in remote areas of Punjab.

The FIA revealed that these accused agents received a total amount of Rs 9.6 million in exchange for assisting in the repatriation of six individuals to Italy.

Advertisement

The investigation confirmed their involvement in illegal human smuggling activities.

Multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against the accused agents at the FIA Gujrat office.