Karachi Rain Update: More rainfall predicted in southeast Sindh

Thunderstorms and rain expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparker, Umerkot and other areas.

According to the NEOC’s latest alert, Lahore, Sialkot, and Narowal are expected to experience further torrential downpours.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted monsoon system to lash more rain in southeast region of Sindh.

Today, thunderstorms and rain, including isolated heavy falls, are likely in districts such as Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, and Matiari.

Additionally, there is a chance of isolated thunderstorms or rain in Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Dadu, and Jamshoro districts during the evening or night.

Yesterday, various places in the region experienced rain as a result of the ongoing weather system.

The highest recorded rainfall was in Nagarparkar with 112mm, followed by Chhachhro with 98mm, Dhali with 80mm, Mithi with 68mm, Islamkot with 59mm, Diplo with 37mm, Badin with 17mm, and Mirpur Khas with 10mm.

In Karachi, areas such as DHA Phase-II received 23mm of rainfall, Jinnah Terminal had 22mm, and Quaidabad and Gulshan-e-Hadeed received 17mm.

Other areas in the city also reported traces of rainfall.