Karachi Rain Update: Significant downpour expected in Karachi, Sindh

The Meteorological Department has predicted substantial rainfall for various areas of Sindh, including the provincial capital, in the coming days.

According to the current synoptic situation, monsoon winds from the Bay of Bengal are permeating most parts of the country. Additionally, an approaching westerly wave is impacting the upper and central regions.

As a result of these prevailing weather conditions, rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms are expected in several areas, including Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Mithi, Padaidan, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Ghotki, Thatta, Karachi, Dadu, and their surroundings during Friday evening and night.

On Saturday, similar weather conditions with rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms are forecasted for the aforementioned areas. Heavy rainfall is expected to persist in Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta, and Badin.

In Karachi, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 33-36 degrees Celsius, while the relative humidity will remain above 70% during the next few days.

The Meteorological Department has cautioned about the possibility of urban flooding in low-lying areas of major cities due to intense rainfall. Additionally, the high-speed winds and wet conditions may cause damage to loose structures like electric poles and solar panels. The public is advised to seek shelter in safe locations during this period.

Farmers have been advised to plan their activities considering the weather forecast provided by the Met Office.