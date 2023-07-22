Karachi Rangers to beef up security around Muharram gatherings, processions

A high-level security meeting was held at the Rangers headquarters.

The law and order situation of Karachi city was reviewed in the meeting.

Police, and Rangers to conduct a joint flag march in Muharram.

Advertisement

Karachi Rangers and law enforcement agencies on Saturday agreed upon increasing security around gatherings and processions in Muharram.

A high-level security meeting presided by DG Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas was held at the Karachi Rangers headquarters which reviewed the law and order situation of the city.

Karachi commissioner, additional IG, additional IG Special Branch, Joint DGIB, and senior officers of sensitive institutions participated in the meeting.

Special attention was made to the security measures during the Muharram processions.

A spokesman of Karachi Rangers stated that an action plan regarding security measures was approved in the meeting, while a joint flag march will be conducted by Rangers and Police during Muharram.

The police and Rangers agreed upon doing snap-checking in the city and requested the citizens to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies.

Advertisement