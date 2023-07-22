Police arrest Orangi Town women harasser

Legal action is being taken against the accused.

SHO Orangi arrested the accused with the help of video and human intelligence.

Police are committed to providing a safe environment for women and girls.

The District West Police on Saturday arrested the accused for indecent behavior and harassment of a woman in Orangi Town.

The incident took place in Orangi Town’s Sector 6E Mujahidabad, while the victim girl was going to the office in the wee hours of morning.

Following the report of the incident, the police contacted the victim and started a search for the culprit.

The victim woman recorded a statement to the police with legal action initiated against the accused.

SHO Orangi Town stated that the accused Adeel Baig alias Taqi was arrested with the help of video and human intelligence.

Added that the police are committed to providing a safe environment for women and girls.