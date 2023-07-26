Traffic Jam in Karachi: EBM, Korangi causeway closed for traffic

Routes closed due to an increase in water in Malir River.

Severe traffic jams on both sides of the roads.

Several vehicles went out of fuel.

EBM and Korangi causeway have been closed since Tuesday night due to an increase in the water level in Malir River.

Severe traffic has been reported on the routes leading to Korangi with thousands of vehicles standing motionless for many hours.

Extensive traffic flow is reported on the route from Qayyumabad to Jam Sadiq Bridge.

Long queues of vehicles were formed on Korangi Causeway and surrounding roads.

A number of cars standing motionless under the scorching sun went out of fuel, leading to slower traffic flow.

Several workers traveling on public transport were seen leaving on foot for their nearby workplaces.

Traffic police officers are at the scene and diverting traffic but there are jams being reported on the diversion routes as well.