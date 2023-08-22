Caretaker PM Kakar likely to visit Karachi today

  • Kakar to meet Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh.
  • He will hold multiple meetings during the trip.
  • A meeting between Kamran Tessori and catetaker PM is also expected.
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar is set to visit Karachi for a two-day trip, the sources said.

He plans to arrive in the city today. During his visit, he will head to Mazar-e-Quaid, a significant monument in Karachi.

Additionally, he has scheduled a meeting with the Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh and his team.

Notably, Governor Sindh Kamran Tesori is also expected to meet with Caretaker PM Kakar.

The Prime Minister’s itinerary includes meeting with various groups, including leaders from the MQM.

