Premature baby body found in Karachi hospital

A case has been registered against the women at the Hyderi police station.

In a distressing incident, a woman left behind the body of a premature baby in washroom garbage at a private hospital in North Nazimabad and escaped.

The somber discovery was made by hospital staff who found the tiny infant’s remains amidst the discarded waste. The hospital promptly reported the incident, leading to the registration of a case by the hospital administration.

The woman, identified as Maryam, had initially visited the private hospital for a routine check-up. However, just before undergoing an ultrasound examination, she abruptly disappeared from the hospital premises.

CCTV footage from Bol News captured the moment when two women, both wearing burqas, were seen departing the facility in a rickshaw. Additional footage showed another woman sitting in a wheelchair.

Prior to her sudden departure, Maryam had entered the hospital’s washroom. A subsequent inspection of the washroom unveiled the heart-wrenching sight of the prematurely born baby’s body.

The authorities managed to obtain the ultrasound reports related to the case. Furthermore, they obtained the mobile number of the woman who fled, initiating a search to locate her.

The incident highlights the urgency of understanding the circumstances surrounding the baby’s untimely demise and the woman’s hasty escape from the hospital premises.

The community is left grappling with the tragic event, prompting a collective call for answers and accountability.

