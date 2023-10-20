Arshad Sharif’s wife sues Kenyan police over husband’s killing

The wife of the slain journalist Arshad Sharif has filed a case against the Kenyan Elite police unit for her husband’s murder in Kenya last year.

Javeria Siddique, in her petition, named the Attorney General of Kenya, the national police service of the country, and the Director of Public Prosecution as respondents.

She demanded that the officers responsible for Sharif’s murder face trial and be punished for their actions.

She has also requested the court to instruct the Kenyan Attorney General to issue a public apology to Sharif’s family within seven days of the court’s order, acknowledging the facts, taking responsibility, and providing a written apology at a public level.

Sharif’s widow, confirming the case registration, expressed her determination to seek justice for her husband’s murder.

Javeria Siddique pointed out that the case was filed against the general service unit of Kenya, as they committed the crime publicly and later claimed it was a case of mistaken identity, a claim she disputes.

Despite this, the Kenyan government never issued an apology or made contact with her family.

The registration of this case follows reports that the five Kenyan police officers involved in the killing quietly resumed their duties without facing any consequences.

Nine months after the journalist’s killing, these officers not only returned to work but two of them were even promoted to senior ranks.

Kenya’s Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA), responsible for investigating police officers’ conduct, has not made its findings public regarding Sharif’s murder, despite promising an update within weeks.

Arshad Sharif had arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, on August 20 and tragically died on October 23 in a shootout, during which his driver, Khurram Ahmad, miraculously survived.

Sharif had left Pakistan in August to avoid arrest, facing multiple charges, including sedition, due to an interview with Shahbaz Gill, a former aide of Imran Khan.

During his time in Kenya, Sharif was staying at the Riverside penthouse owned by businessman Waqar Ahmad, who is Khurram’s brother, the same person who was driving him when he was killed.

The fatal incident occurred while they were heading from the Ammodump Kwenia training camp, owned by Waqar, to Nairobi County.