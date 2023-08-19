Nine-member interim cabinet of KP takes oath

Governor administers oath to caretaker provincial ministers.

Governor hopes ministers will use their energies for province’s prosperity.

Portfolios of nine cabinet ministers will be announced later.

Advertisement

A nine member interim cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assumed office by taking the oath on Saturday.

The ceremony, held at the Governor House, saw the caretaker provincial ministers sworn in by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali.

Those returning to the cabinet include Syed Masood Shah, Feroze Jamal Shah, and retired Justice Arshad Qaisar, while newcomers Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Asif Rafiq, and Dr. Najeebullah also took their oaths.

Additionally, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Jan, retired Justice Irshad Hussain, and Aamir Abdullah are now part of the cabinet as caretaker ministers.

This newly-formed cabinet also features two advisers and a special assistant. Dr. Riaz Anwar and Dr. Sarfraz Ali Shah have assumed roles as advisers to the chief minister, while Zafarullah Khan is appointed as a special assistant to the CM.

Earlier, on Friday, Governor Ghulam Ali endorsed and signed a summary for the province’s new interim cabinet, a submission made by the caretaker chief minister.

Advertisement