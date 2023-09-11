40 injured in bus mishap on Karakoram highway

Advertisement
At least 40 people were reported to be injured in a bus accident on Karakoram highway in Kohistan district.
The ill-fated passenger bus of NATCO Express, en route Islamanad from Gilgit; met a tragic accident at Sholgara point of Lower Kohistan.
The rescue teams rushed at the spot and moved the injured to Bisham Hospital.
While, the ones in critical condition are being shifted to Shangla and Lower Kohistan.
