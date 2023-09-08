Four die of electrocution in Lakki Marwat

Advertisement
At least four people died of electrocution in Titter Khel village of Lakki Marwat District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.
The victims were four men, working on an 11,000-voltage electricity line.
During the work, the power was turned on which resulted in four men working on the line getting electrocuted.
The victims, said to be private technicians died on the spot.
The deceased were identified as Waliullah, Arifullah, Hazrat Ali, and Mir Ahmad Shah.
