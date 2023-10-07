One policemen martyred, three injured in Buner police mobile attack

A policemen was martyred while three others were left injured in an attack on a police mobile in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district on Saturday.
The attack specifically targeted a police van within the district. The security personnel have secured the area to gather evidence.
Rescue teams promptly transported the deceased police officer’s body and the injured officer to a hospital.
Fortunately, the injured police officers is reported to be in stable condition.
In a separate incident last month, an improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred in Peshawar’s Warsak district, leading to the martyrdom of a soldier and injuries to six others, including three civilians, who were traveling in a security forces vehicle.
