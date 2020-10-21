PM Extends Condolence Over Loss Of Lives In Afghanistan Stampede

Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended sincere condolences to the bereaved families of stampede victims near Pakistan consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

PM Imran took to Twitter and wrote, ” Deeply saddened by the tragic deaths & casualties in a stampede in Jalalabad of Afghans wanting to get Pakistani visas. My condolences go to the victims’ families & prayers for early recovery of the injured.”

Deeply saddened by the tragic deaths & casualties in a stampede in Jalalabad of Afghans wanting to get Pakistani visas. My condolences go to the victims families & prayers for early recovery of the injured. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 21, 2020

Note that, at least 15 people have been killed in a stampede outside the Pakistani consulate in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad.

According to the details, the two provincial officials said that there were 3,000 people in the open field outside the consulate waiting to receive the tokens, which are required to apply for a visa.

Authorities say 15 people were killed in a stampede during a stampede between thousands of Afghans who came to submit visa applications outside the Pakistani consulate.

The Afghan News Channel released photos showing thousands of people holding passports in their hands, while passports were scattered on the ground in the aftermath of the stampede.

On the other hand, Sohrab Qadri, a member of the provincial council in Jalalabad, said that 15 people were killed in the incident, including 11 women, while several senior citizens were also injured.

Meanwhile, an official in Jalalabad said that the visa applicants were pushing each other to get tokens from the consulate officials and the crowd got out of control which led to the stampede.

It should be noted that thousands of Afghans travel to neighboring Pakistan every year for education, treatment and employment, while the two countries share a 2,600-kilometer border.

It should also be noted that there are about 3 million Afghan refugees and business migrants in Pakistan, who were displaced due to violence, killings and poverty in their war-torn country.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said he was “deeply saddened” by the reported deaths.