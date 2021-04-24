24 patients in Nashik Hospital died after tanker leak cuts off oxygen supply

Adsense 300×250

In India, Nashik Hospital released CCTV footage of the oxygen leakage occurrence in which at least 24 Covid-19 patients lost their lives on Wednesday, April 21.

Oxygen got leaked and interrupting the supply of oxygen to the patients. The CCTV footage shows the experience of the patients, as their families try to resuscitate them.

According to hospital authorities, 150 patients were being provided oxygen or were on ventilator support getting treatment from the Covid-19 virus unfortunately 24 people lost their lives at the time of incidence.

The main reason can be clearly seen in the CCTV footage where the oxygen tank is providing oxygen to the patients it got leaked and because of that the supply of oxygen was interrupted and stop for 30 min and later on we saw a kind of disparate was done by the family members of these patients to revive their kins.

Very heart-wrenching visuals have come up from these ICU wards where Covid patients were struggling for breath.