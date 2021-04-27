Adsense 300×250

Prominent TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain has responded over the ‘secret relationship’ claims made by actor and model Haniya Khan, who call herself as his third wife.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain released a video denying the rumours of his third marriage, saying, “I only have one marriage, which is with Tuba.”

Liaquat said, “Everyone complains about talkative women, but no one marries a mute woman.” He continued, “Everyone wants to marry a woman that can speak.”

Without suggesting too much, we would like to remind you that this is being said after his alleged third wife spoke about his untruthful, exploitative behaviour.

Haniya Khan had claimed that their relationship was not new and that her family had also been meeting Liaquat.

She said the two were to get married, the families had agreed, but his current wife started a ‘campaign’ against her.

Calling him a hypocrite, Khan also alleged that Liaquat tried to sabotage her career.

All of this came via live streams on social media, where she also revealed that she had attempted suicide on multiple occasions.

She accused Liaquat of separating her from her family, saying she fought with them for him.

The actress has also shared few screenshots from her chat with Liaquat in which he has also confessed about his love for Haniya.