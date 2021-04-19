Albania: Worshippers Injured In Mosque Knife Attack In Tirana

Adsense 300×250

Five worshipers were injured in a knife attack at a mosque in Albania, a country in southern Europe.

According to police, a man armed with a knife attacked worshipers during Zuhr prayers at the Tirana mosque.

Police arrested the 34-year-old attacker, identified as Rudolph Nicoli.

Imam of the mosque Muhammad Ahmed told the media that the mosque was full of worshipers due to Ramadan.

The assailant was also wanted by police in another knife attack in March.

The injured are being treated at the hospital and the condition of the two injured is said to be critical. police said, without giving further details.

It should be noted that 80% of Albanians are Muslims and a small number are Christians.