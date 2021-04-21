Alexa can now tell you where to find a COVID-19 vaccine

Adsense 970×250

21st Apr, 2021. 01:34 pm
Amazon Alexa-enabled devices can now help direct customers to COVID-19 vaccination sites, the company announced today. Users may ask, “Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine?” and listen to a list of nearby places to shoot. After listening to the list, users can ask Alexa to call a vaccination site, which the company said in a blog post can help them obtain information about the availability of meetings. Dialing the COVID-19 vaccine over the phone is generally easier for older adults or others trying to use online scheduling platforms. Amazon introduced an Alexa feature that can direct people to the COVID-19 test sites in February. Every adult in the U.S. is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine after each state has met President Joe Biden’s deadline to open the application on April 19. The Biden administration said that 90 percent of people in the U.S. should have a vaccination site less than five miles from their home. Amazon hosted instant vaccine clinics in Seattle and is also working with health officials to vaccinate its frontline employees in several states. More than half of adults in the United States received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

