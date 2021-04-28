Adsense 970×250

Coronavirus India: Heart Shattering Image of an Indian Woman Trying to Revive her Dying Husband

Shamraiz Khalid

28th Apr, 2021. 09:09 pm
Adsense 300×600
Coronavirus India
Adsense 300×250

Coronavirus India: the image of a woman trying to revive her dying husband by giving him CPR as he was dying from coronavirus has shattered the hearts of people around the world.

The horrific image is the reflection of the fatal environment that has been created by COVID-19 in India. The pandemic has been wreaking havoc all over the Indian state. The country has been reporting more than 300,000 coronavirus positive cases since the past few days which has overburdened the health system. Many patients are dying due to shortage of oxygen in several hospitals around the country.

According to Indian news outlets, the woman in the picture is named Renu Singhal, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh. She is seen in a rickshaw trying to revive her dying husband, Ravi Singhal who was struck by COVID-19.

In another picture, she is seen sprinkling water on her husband’s face while her face depicts fear and anxiety. Singhal was a coronavirus patient and was on the verge of collapse while his wife tried to give him CPR. The woman’s efforts went down the drain as her husband was declared dead by hospital administration on Tuesday.

As stated by the Times of India, Renu tried to get her husband admitted in four different hospitals but none allowed her entry before arriving in the SN Medical College where she was denied entry too. The situation in Agra is dire as the city is facing such a lack of oxygen that hospitals are discharging coronavirus patients.

Many life-saving drugs have also become scarce in the market and many patient caretakers are in search of oxygen cylinders. 494 fresh cases were reported in Agra district on Tuesday. The country faced similar situation today as around 200,000 people lost their lives due to COVID-19.

A new mutated variant combined with shortages of oxygen, medicines and hospital staff has resulted in another record number of new cases. In the past 24 hours, coronavirus in India has effected 360,960 more people , the highest in the world taking India’s total tally to 1.8 million. 3,293 more deaths took the death toll to 201,187.

Officials however are sceptical of the total number and believe that the reality is far worse than it is reported in the country of 1.3 billion. Ambulances in New Delhi are waiting in lines for their turn to burn the victims in makeshift crematoriums in Parking Lots and Parks.

The many sufferers of the deadly virus have shifted to the outskirts of the city to get whatever is left of the oxygen supplies there. Things were worsened by a fire in one of the medical hospitals on early Wednesday in the outskirts of Mumbai which killed four people and injured many others.

The hospital accidents have also been a point of grave concern for India along with shortage of beds and oxygen supplies. Last week, a fire broke out in another hospital due to oxygen leakage which resulted in deaths of 22 people.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

6 hours ago
COVID-19: In a first, Pakistan vaccinates 100,000 people in a day

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday...
11 hours ago
Punjab government orders all businesses to close by 6pm till May 17

The Punjab government ordered all businesses to close by 6 pm till...
UAE to India Travel
4 days ago
UAE sheds light on travel-to-India rules

Flights between the two countries will not be suspended and travel from...
Coronavirus
5 days ago
Pakistan Reports Highest Single-Day Death Toll Since COVID-19 Pandemic Began

On Saturday, Pakistan has reported the highest single-day death toll, reaching 157...
Covid 19 in India
6 days ago
SARS-COV-2: How the new Indian COVID-19 variant is deadlier

India officially becomes the country with the biggest single day rise in...
FM Qureshi COVID vaccine
3 months ago
Pakistan held fruitful talks with China in order to obtain COVID vaccine: FM

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has on Thursday announced a good...

Recent News

Asad Qaiser Islamophobia
2 mins ago
“Joint strategy needed to counter growing trend of Islamophobia”: Asad Qaiser

The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has highlighted the major issue...
UAE rainfall
13 mins ago
Several Parts Of UAE Receive Heavy Rainfall

Several parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have recieved heavy rains...
Magnitude 4 Earthquake Strikes Different Areas Of Balochistan
18 mins ago
Magnitude 4 Earthquake Strikes Different Areas Of Balochistan

Earthquake tremors were felt in Mastung, Bolan and other areas of Balochistan....
Bajwa calls US Secretary of Defense
26 mins ago
Army Chief, US Secretary of Defense Discuss regional stability, security

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a telephonic conversation with US...