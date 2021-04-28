Adsense 300×250

Coronavirus India: the image of a woman trying to revive her dying husband by giving him CPR as he was dying from coronavirus has shattered the hearts of people around the world.

The horrific image is the reflection of the fatal environment that has been created by COVID-19 in India. The pandemic has been wreaking havoc all over the Indian state. The country has been reporting more than 300,000 coronavirus positive cases since the past few days which has overburdened the health system. Many patients are dying due to shortage of oxygen in several hospitals around the country.

According to Indian news outlets, the woman in the picture is named Renu Singhal, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh. She is seen in a rickshaw trying to revive her dying husband, Ravi Singhal who was struck by COVID-19.

In another picture, she is seen sprinkling water on her husband’s face while her face depicts fear and anxiety. Singhal was a coronavirus patient and was on the verge of collapse while his wife tried to give him CPR. The woman’s efforts went down the drain as her husband was declared dead by hospital administration on Tuesday.

As stated by the Times of India, Renu tried to get her husband admitted in four different hospitals but none allowed her entry before arriving in the SN Medical College where she was denied entry too. The situation in Agra is dire as the city is facing such a lack of oxygen that hospitals are discharging coronavirus patients.

Many life-saving drugs have also become scarce in the market and many patient caretakers are in search of oxygen cylinders. 494 fresh cases were reported in Agra district on Tuesday. The country faced similar situation today as around 200,000 people lost their lives due to COVID-19.

A new mutated variant combined with shortages of oxygen, medicines and hospital staff has resulted in another record number of new cases. In the past 24 hours, coronavirus in India has effected 360,960 more people , the highest in the world taking India’s total tally to 1.8 million. 3,293 more deaths took the death toll to 201,187.

Officials however are sceptical of the total number and believe that the reality is far worse than it is reported in the country of 1.3 billion. Ambulances in New Delhi are waiting in lines for their turn to burn the victims in makeshift crematoriums in Parking Lots and Parks.

The many sufferers of the deadly virus have shifted to the outskirts of the city to get whatever is left of the oxygen supplies there. Things were worsened by a fire in one of the medical hospitals on early Wednesday in the outskirts of Mumbai which killed four people and injured many others.

The hospital accidents have also been a point of grave concern for India along with shortage of beds and oxygen supplies. Last week, a fire broke out in another hospital due to oxygen leakage which resulted in deaths of 22 people.