COVID-19 India: All International Flights Suspended till May 31

Adsense 300×250

COVID-19 India: International Flights under the special air travel bubble arrangements will continue.

New Delhi: India on Friday extended the ongoing suspension on international commercial flight operation till May 31, 2021. However, international flights under special air travel bubble arrangements will continue.

“In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the above subject… regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st May, 2021,” the circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The circular stated that the above suspension will not apply to international air cargo operations and also to flights which have been approved by DGCA. The international passenger flights were suspended on March 25, 2020 due to nationwide lockdown to keep the spread of COVID-19 at minimum.

Although, domestic flights have resumed from May 25, 2020.