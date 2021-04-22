Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?

Adsense 300×250

Learning a foreign language is a fun experience and has positive effects in every area of ​​life. If you can speak at least one foreign language, it doesn’t take long for you to find a better job and make new friends, and when you know a difficult language, you are more likely to get a great job.

Most people nowadays spend most of their time at home because of the coronavirus, so reading online is a great way to learn the various apps and websites on the Internet.

Covid-19 has changed the way higher education institutions, schools and online courses work.

Following languages are considered to be the most difficult languages in the world in terms of learning.

Arabic

It is a Semitic language and the common language of the Arab world. Most of its letters are written in four different forms depending on where they are placed in the word. In addition, they are not mixed when writing.

But it’s not just about writing, it’s also about what you learn in Arabic. Because it has many dialects, people in some countries speak it with such difficulty that it is very difficult to master it.

The most common version of the Arabic language is modern Arabic, used in 26 countries in North Africa and the Middle East. It is spoken by more than 300 million people.

However, there are many dialects of modern Arabic that non-Arabic speakers cannot understand. There is no word order in Arabic, even if you change the words, the meaning of the sentence will not be lost. On the other hand, if you are listening to someone’s speech, more than 12 personal pronouns can be used in the conversation.

Korean language

For those who don’t know Korean, it’s like having different shapes. Learning Korean is a really difficult task. Because all the sentences in it are formed by combining. Combining its characters is the key to learning it, but it is also very difficult.

In Korean, the verb comes at the end of the sentence. The rest of the letters in the sentence can be easily replaced, which is amazing.

In this, the order and actions of the words are very important, the words are chosen according to the person I am addressing, the slightest mistake changes the whole meaning.

Chinese language

It is spoken by over a billion people. It is as important as English, Spanish or Arabic. Chinese has its own dialect.

If you play on words with different accents, their meanings can change dramatically.

Also, in this language, there is no time, present, past, nor future.

Just changing one letter is enough to change the meaning of a long sentence. What’s more, it’s a very polite language and there are many ways to address it. It depends on who you are, which is why it is considered one of the most difficult languages to learn.

Japanese language

The Japanese have three different writing systems, each with its own alphabet.

In addition to the complications, the Japanese language has a separate structure for addressing peers and elders. People who are usually treated with respect, you need to talk to them distinctly in Japnese.