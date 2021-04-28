Adsense 970×250

Disha Patani drops a BTS video of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Radhe’s song – Seeti Maar

Shamraiz Khalid

28th Apr, 2021. 03:16 pm
Disha has dropped a behind-the-scenes video
On Monday, Salman Khan and Disha Patani released Radhe’s first song, Seeti Maar which was a remake of a Telugu Hit. Now, Disha has dropped a behind-the-scenes video that shows how she was able to shake a leg with Salman.

Indian film actress, Disha Patani has been in the headlines ever since she was revealed to be part of Salman Khan’s latest release – Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. On Monday, the first song of the movie, ‘Seeti Maar’ was released and has taken the internet by storm as Salman and Disha’s off beat moves are discussed on Social Media. Now the actress has pulled the curtains off the fact how she prepared for the song.

On her Instagram story, Disha has dropped a behind-the-scenes video in which she nailed a dance move that was in the released song as well. The gorgeous star is seen in a black crop top with baggy pants in the video as she is seen practicing a step with background dancers. While Salman was not found in the video, Disha managed to create the awe factor with her own moves in the BTS video.

Disha on her Instagram post wrote, “Some BTS from the song #SeetiMaar.” The song is a remake of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster number and when Salman released the song, he thanked the South superstar for it.

Have a look:

https://www.instagram.com/p/COJ7U7EFBOJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The song is already trending on charts and fans are loving the quirky choreography and smooth chemistry between Disha and Salman. The film Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda, and has been directed by Prabhudeva. The movie is set to release on May 13, 2021 in theatres and OTT platforms.

 

