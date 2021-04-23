Adsense 970×250

Elon Musk Unseated as the World’s Second Richest Person by Owner of Luxury Conglomerate

Shamraiz Khalid

23rd Apr, 2021. 06:10 pm
Adsense 300×600
Arnault surpasses Musk
Adsense 300×250

Elon Musk has been knocked off by luxury magnate Bernard Arnault from the second position in the world’s richest men rankings, reported by foreign media.

As per Forbes’ real-time billionaires list, Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury conglomerate LVMH Mot Hennessy – Louis Vuitton has eclipsed Musk in terms of wealth. Until Tuesday morning, Musk’s fortune was pegged at $174.6 billion while Arnault’s fortune clocked in at $176.3 billion.

However, according to Bloomberg’s billionaires list, Arnault sits at the fourth position with net worth of $146 billion while Musk still owns the second spot with $183 billion net worth. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sits atop both the rankings with a net worth of $197 billion.

Arnault, along with his family, controls 47% of the LVMH and the recent rise has appeared due to a very impressive and profitable first quarter for the company. The luxury giant recorded 14 billion euros ($16.9 billion) in revenue in the first 3 months which was 32% more than last year. LVMH owns over 70 brands which include Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi, Mot & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot and many others.  

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Dollar
3 hours ago
US Dollar Rate Appreciated Against PKR On 23rd April 2021

The US Dollar increased on the last day of the trading week (April...
dollar increased
3 hours ago
USD To PKR: Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan, 23rd April 2021

Today USD to PKR exchange rate is given below. All Currency prices...
Gold Rate in Kuwait
15 hours ago
Kuwait Gold: Today Gold Price in Kuwait for, 23rd April 2021

KWD: Latest Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram (23rd, April...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
16 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today (Pakistan) on, 23rd April

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in karachi, on 23rd, April 2021 are being sold...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
16 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan for, April 23rd

Karachi: Today 1 bitcoin to PKR (BTC TO PKR) according to the...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
16 hours ago
Latest Currency rates in Pakistan today for, 23rd April

Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on (23rd April 2021) updated here on...

Recent News

Pandemic Reaches World's Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID
5 mins ago
Pandemic Reaches World’s Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID

The coronavirus has reached almost every corner of the globe, and only...
Sawara Khan posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena by revealing why kareena is a legend,
14 mins ago
Swara Bhasker posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Swara Bhasker posted a funny video on Instagram from Veere Di Wedding...
Amit Mistry
19 mins ago
Bollywood actor Amit Mistry Dies At 47

Indian film and TV actor Amit Mistry dies of a heart attack...
Mohit Raina
32 mins ago
Indian Actor Mohit Raina Hospitalized After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Famous Indian TV actor Mohit Raina has also become the prey of...