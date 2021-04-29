Facebook “Mistakenly” Hid Posts Calling For Modi To resign

Adsense 300×250

Facebook had temporarily hidden the hashtag calling for the resignation of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in order to “keep the community safe”.

Following the news on the international media, Facebook called its move a mistake and restored the hashtag three hours later.

If anyone wanted to see the posts with #ResignModi, it stated that the content was against community standards. It was reinstated three hours after news of the Modi resignation hashtag hit the international media.

The Facebook spokesperson said that he did not hide the content at the behest of the Indian government but by mistake.

Last week, the Indian government ordered Twitter to remove more than 50 tweets against Modi for not dealing with the pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal also says that Facebook and Instagram have blocked posts against Modi at the request of the Indian government.

In India, once again the number of daily coronavirus cases has reached record levels after an extraordinary increase.

Hundreds of people are ready to vote in the state elections despite the severity of the coronavirus epidemic in India, according to the foreign news agency.

According to Indian officials, another 379,257 cases were reported in the country, the highest number ever reported in a single day.

After the new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 18.3 million.

India is second only to the United States in the number of coronavirus cases.

In addition, according to the Ministry of Health, 3,645 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The total death toll from Corona has risen to 24,832, they said.

Voting for the eighth and final phase of West Bengal state elections during the Coronavirus crisis began today.

More than 800,000 people are expected to cast their ballots at least 11,860 polling stations across the state.

The Election Commission of India has called for maintaining social distance.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have come under fire in the last few weeks for holding large-scale election rallies in the state.

Other political parties also took part in the rallies.

The state reported 17,000 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest rate since the onset of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, all Indians aged 18 and over have been allowed to register for the vaccine on the official app, but there have been complaints on social media that the app has crashed.

The vaccination campaign that started on Saturday has been insufficient.

According to officials, even people over the age of 45 face a shortage of vaccines.