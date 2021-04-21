Adsense 300×250

Former Nepalese kings and queens gave positive results to COVID-19 on their come back from a spiritual competition in Bharat attended by a lot of Hindu pilgrims.

Former King Gyanendra Bir Bikram sovereign, 73, and Komal’s queen Rajya Hindu deity, 70-year-old Devi sovereign, came back to Katmandu on Sunday when a week-long visit to Bharat to celebrate Kumbh Mela or the pitcher festival.

Shah’s press secretary Phani Pathak confirmed the couple had tested positive for coronavirus.

“They area unit in self-isolation at Nirmal Niwas,” he aforementioned in an exceeding statement on Tuesday evening, concerning their residence.

Kumbh Mela, control in Uttarakhand state’s Haridwar town in northern Bharat, attracts monumental crowds of Hindu devotees to require a ritual dip within the river.

Health specialists had warned it may grow to be a “super-spreader” event as pilgrims United Nations agency have a principally unheeded official recommendation to keep up social distancing, come back to their cities and villages all across Bharat and abroad.

A Hindu seer United Nations agency attended the competition died from coronavirus and many attendees tested positive, forcing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request non secular leaders to celebrate the competition in spirit.

Shah, the last king of Asian country, was topped in 2001 when his elder brother Birendra Bir Bikram sovereign and his family were killed in an exceedingly mass killing that drained most of the royal line.

He stepped down from the throne in June 2008 when parliament voted to get rid of Nepal’s 240-year-old Hindu autocracy, remodeling the country into a lay republic. Pressure has mature to halt the competition, which has drawn as several as twenty-five million folks since Jan, as Bharat struggles to curb its raging coronavirus happening.