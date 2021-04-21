Adsense 970×250

Former Nepalese kings tested COVID positive after the Hindu festival in India

Former Nepalese kings tested COVID positive after the Hindu festival in India

Web DeskWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 12:54 pm
Adsense 300×600
Former Nepalese kings tested COVID positive after the Hindu festival in India
Adsense 300×250

Former Nepalese kings and queens gave positive results to COVID-19 on their come back from a spiritual competition in Bharat attended by a lot of Hindu pilgrims.

Former King Gyanendra Bir Bikram sovereign, 73, and Komal’s queen Rajya Hindu deity, 70-year-old Devi sovereign, came back to Katmandu on Sunday when a week-long visit to Bharat to celebrate Kumbh Mela or the pitcher festival.

Shah’s press secretary Phani Pathak confirmed the couple had tested positive for coronavirus.

“They area unit in self-isolation at Nirmal Niwas,” he aforementioned in an exceeding statement on Tuesday evening, concerning their residence.

Kumbh Mela, control in Uttarakhand state’s Haridwar town in northern Bharat, attracts monumental crowds of Hindu devotees to require a ritual dip within the river.

Health specialists had warned it may grow to be a “super-spreader” event as pilgrims United Nations agency have a principally unheeded official recommendation to keep up social distancing, come back to their cities and villages all across Bharat and abroad.

A Hindu seer United Nations agency attended the competition died from coronavirus and many attendees tested positive, forcing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request non secular leaders to celebrate the competition in spirit.

Shah, the last king of Asian country, was topped in 2001 when his elder brother Birendra Bir Bikram sovereign and his family were killed in an exceedingly mass killing that drained most of the royal line.

He stepped down from the throne in June 2008 when parliament voted to get rid of Nepal’s 240-year-old Hindu autocracy, remodeling the country into a lay republic. Pressure has mature to halt the competition, which has drawn as several as twenty-five million folks since Jan, as Bharat struggles to curb its raging coronavirus happening.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
1 hour ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
UAE Considers To Restrict Movement Of People Without Vaccine Jab
2 hours ago
UAE Considers To Restrict Movement Of People Without Vaccine Jab

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has mulled to restrict the movement of...
Queen Elizabeth is standing with Charles, William but against Harry, Meghan
7 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth is standing with Charles, William but against Harry, Meghan

Queen Elizabeth is standing with their son Prince Charles and grandson Prince...
Incredible views after Saudi Arabia receives heavy snowfall
8 hours ago
Incredible views after Saudi Arabia receives heavy snowfall

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) experiences heavy snowfall in different cities,...
George Flyod murder case
10 hours ago
Former police officer declared guilty in George Floyd’s murder case

The former white police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted in the...
turkey
10 hours ago
Afghanistan peace talks in istanbul postponed, says Turkey

Turkey said an international peace conference on Afghanistan scheduled for April 24...

Recent News

India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
1 hour ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.
2 hours ago
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.

The Meteorological Department's Heat Wave Center has forecast heatwave in Karachi and...
Ramadan Calendar Karachi
2 hours ago
Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021: Today Sehri timing Karachi, Iftar timing Karachi

Karachi: Today Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021 has been updated, Karachi Ramazan timing...
Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....