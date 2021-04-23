‘Frustrated’ Father Kills His Crying Baby – Goes to sleep afterwards

Adsense 300×250

A Pennsylvania (United States) district attorney said that a father has admitted to purposely kill his own two-months old daughter. Previously, the man told the authorities that it was an accident. The man named Lamon Bacchus, 31, and two others received upgraded charges after more details emerged when officials uncovered the truth behind the heinous crime. The infant victim was identified as Reann M. Bacchus.

On March 19, the father told the police that he accidently dropped the baby, Reann when he lost his balance while carrying her. However, when the girl’s autopsy reports were revealed, the suspect changed the story as revealed by Monroe County First Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso on Thursday.

According to the district attorney’s office, the cause of the baby’s death was listed as “traumatic brain injury as a result of homicide” and revealed that the infant “suffered from a gaping skull fracture on the left side of the head and numerous scalp and brain haemorrhages.” Bacchus later said that “frustration” led to the fatal sequence of events.

“Bacchus admitted that he had struck the baby’s head against the table out of frustration from her crying and him being the only one caring for the child during that time,” Mancuso said. He instantly knew that the girl was dead so he placed her on the couch and went to sleep. Later, Bacchus left his home in ‘search of drugs’ and the baby was found by Amanda Green, the child’s mother, and a friend of Bacchus, Tony Kristiansen, stated the officials.

Kristiansen and Green, both 29, woke up to find Reann dead on the couch, but delayed calling 911 as they did not want the cops to find the drugs in the house. Therefore, they preferred hiding those first, as per the newspaper, Lehigh Valley Live.

The officials also confirmed that all three of them were using drugs in the presence of a baby at home.

Bacchus was charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of a child and drug charges. He was also charged with assault on accusations he physically assaulted Green the night before their daughter was killed, according to the district attorney’s office.

On the other hand, Kristiansen and Green face felony charges and drug delivery charges. The child’s mom was also charged with involuntary manslaughter because she injected Bacchus with drugs, then left the child in his care so that she could sleep with Kristiansen, the district attorney said.