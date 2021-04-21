Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 22nd April

Adsense 300×250

UAE: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (22nd, April 2021) today per tola is AED 2,399.39 while 24k Per 10 Gram gold price is AED 2,057.65. The rate in Abu Dhabi Today.

Today Gold Rate In UAE (Dubai)

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency. Find the latest list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 22nd, April 2021)