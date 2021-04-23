Adsense 970×250

Hackers stole Apple MacBook Pro plans from computer provider

Web Desk

23rd Apr, 2021. 11:53 pm
Adsense 300×600
Hackers stole Apple MacBook Pro plans from computer provider Quanta demanding $ 50 million
Adsense 300×250

A few days ago, Taiwan-based computer supplier Taiwan Quanta was attacked by hackers. According to the details, the hackers obtained confidential documents and data, including future MacBook Pro plans, images, drawings, and extorted Quanta to pay $ 50 million before April 27.

Otherwise, the rescue will continue to double. Several of the drawings were published by the REvil user on the dark web, involving a new generation of MacBook Pro.

This rarely happens, when we have some information leaking about the next production through the hack and not lead, Apple has previously tightened the content measures leaking Apple products before the final product.

However, this time, this accident happened outside of Apple. According to hackers, if no payment is received before May 1, several confidential documents will be published. Apple said it was investigating, Quanta had just confirmed that the attack was genuine and declined to disclose further information.

 

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta
4 hours ago
Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta

Microsoft launches the beta phase of Xbox Cloud Gaming for Windows 10...
South Africa's players apologize to sponsors for suits' performance
4 hours ago
South Africa’s players apologize to sponsors for suits’ performance

Cricket's reputation in South Africa plunged into new depths of fear and...
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans
4 hours ago
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans

Microsoft Edge Canary involves mechanical man users with build range v91.0.858.0 and...
Russia is considering leaving the ISS for its own space station
4 hours ago
Russia is considering leaving the ISS for its own space station

For more than two decades, the International Space Station (ISS) has served...
Mercedes-Benz introduces EQB, its first electric SUV for the US market
4 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz introduces EQB, its first electric SUV for the US market

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQB, a compact electric SUV that first appeared on...
Kerry star Peter Crowley is retiring from international football after 10 years in the Kingdom
4 hours ago
Kerry star Peter Crowley is retiring from international football after 10 years in the Kingdom

Peter Crowley of Kerry has retired from international football; the winner of...

Recent News

Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
8 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today for, 24 April 2021

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan, on 24rth, April 2021 are being sold...
Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta
4 hours ago
Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta

Microsoft launches the beta phase of Xbox Cloud Gaming for Windows 10...
South Africa's players apologize to sponsors for suits' performance
4 hours ago
South Africa’s players apologize to sponsors for suits’ performance

Cricket's reputation in South Africa plunged into new depths of fear and...
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans
4 hours ago
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans

Microsoft Edge Canary involves mechanical man users with build range v91.0.858.0 and...