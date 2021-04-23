Adsense 300×250

A few days ago, Taiwan-based computer supplier Taiwan Quanta was attacked by hackers. According to the details, the hackers obtained confidential documents and data, including future MacBook Pro plans, images, drawings, and extorted Quanta to pay $ 50 million before April 27.

Otherwise, the rescue will continue to double. Several of the drawings were published by the REvil user on the dark web, involving a new generation of MacBook Pro.

This rarely happens, when we have some information leaking about the next production through the hack and not lead, Apple has previously tightened the content measures leaking Apple products before the final product.

However, this time, this accident happened outside of Apple. According to hackers, if no payment is received before May 1, several confidential documents will be published. Apple said it was investigating, Quanta had just confirmed that the attack was genuine and declined to disclose further information.