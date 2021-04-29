Adsense 970×250

Harare Test: Pakistan’s Superb Bowling, Zimbabwe All Out At 176

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 08:36 pm
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan, which proved to be wrong in the first test being played in Harare.

Pakistani bowlers performed well and bowled out the entire Zimbabwean team for 176.

For Pakistan, Hassan Ali and Shaheen Afridi took 4, 4 wickets, one wicket went to Noman Ali.

In reply to 176, Pakistan is batting in the first innings. Imran Butt and Abid Ali started the innings for Pakistan.

At the end of the first day’s play, Pakistan had scored 103 runs without loss. Abid Ali (56) and Imran Butt (43) are at the crease.

Zimbabwe has a 73-run lead against Pakistan.

After winning the toss, Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor said that the wicket looks good for batting while national captain Babar Azam said that after winning the toss, we would also bat because the wicket is good for batting.

Babar Azam said that Sajid Khan is making his debut in Test cricket in the national team.

The team also includes Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Muhammad Rizwan, Fahim Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Noman Ali.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Agha Salman, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Tabish Khan, Zahid Mahmood.

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (c), Chakabva Regis, Chisoro Tendai, Chivanga Tanaka, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Roy, Kasuza Kevin, Masakadza Wellington, Masvaure Prince, Musakanda Tarisai, Muzarabani Blessing, Ngarava Richard, Nyauchi Victor, Shumba Milton, Brendan Taylor, Tiripano Donald.

