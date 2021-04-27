How a PTA locked phone can be unlocked?

Adsense 300×250

In this article, you will learn how to unblock a phone that has been blocked by PTA

Due to updates in laws and regulation, there are chances that your phone gets blocked by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), but fear not. If you facing this unwanted situation, you are at the right place as we will teach you how you can unblock it. All you need to do is follow the below directions:

Why is your phone blocked by PTA in the first place?

If your phone is not registered with PTA, there are high chances that it gets blocked after using it for some time. The PTA has made it necessary to register your phone as it helps to keep track of the devices imported legally and those that have been smuggled. If a person abroad brings his or her phone here in Pakistan, he/she must pay the relevant tax to PTA to be able to use the phone.

Unblocking your phone

If your phone has been blocked by authorities, here is how you can unblock it:

Open the PTA official website by following this link.

On the bottom right corner, you will see a menu. Choose the last option on the menu, ‘Online Mobile Registration’ to proceed.

to proceed. Once you click this option, a new tab will open automatically and redirect you to link where you will be asked to create your new account

You will be asked to provide your personal information such as your name, phone number, email address, postal address, city, passport number, CNIC, and a password.

Once you have filled in all the info, your sign-up process will be complete.

You will be emailed an activation link which you can click to access your account.

Log in to your newly created account and register your phone.

It is imperative to know that you can only register one mobile phone free of cost per year. For registration of additional phones, you would have to pay tax.

You will also be required to add your IMEI number, which can be found on the phone box.

which can be found on the phone box. Once you have submitted the form, you will receive a text message on your phone providing you the details of your PSID number and COC ID .

number and . If there is any tax amount that you need to pay for your device, it will also be mentioned in the SMS .

. To complete the registration of your PTA blocked phone, you will have to pay the tax in any major banking branch of Pakistan such as MCB, ABL, or NBP,

Upon payment, you will receive a text message indicating that your phone is now PTA approved.

How much phone tax do you need to pay?

The tax is calculated as per the price of your phone. If you have brought a new phone from abroad, the tax against it will be applied as per its current market rate.