Watch: Imran Abbas shows scenic beauty of interior Punjab

Adsense 300×250

Actor Imran Abbas is making Pakistan proud through his efforts and achievements to promote the country on every platform.

Recently, Imran has shared the video on his Instagram account in which he can be seen busy while shooting an ad in interior Punjab and also shown the beauty of the province.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑰𝑴𝑹𝑨𝑵 𝑨𝑩𝑩𝑨𝑺 (@imranabbas.official)

Earlier, Imran has been selected by the government of Turkey as the goodwill ambassador from Pakistan to visit Tanzania and African countries.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘alvida’ actor revealed the exciting news on his Instagram. Imran mentioned that he will work with Turkish actors to offer food, water, education, and other basic needs to people of the aforementioned countries. He will also be presenting the gifts of Quran Pak to Muslims.