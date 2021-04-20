Adsense 970×250

Watch: Imran Abbas shows scenic beauty of interior Punjab

Fahad Pervez

20th Apr, 2021. 03:47 pm
imran
Actor Imran Abbas is making Pakistan proud through his efforts and achievements to promote the country on every platform.

Recently, Imran has shared the video on his Instagram account in which he can be seen busy while shooting an ad in interior Punjab and also shown the beauty of the province.

Take a look!

Earlier, Imran has been selected by the government of Turkey as the goodwill ambassador from Pakistan to visit Tanzania and African countries.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘alvida’ actor revealed the exciting news on his Instagram. Imran mentioned that he will work with Turkish actors to offer food, water, education, and other basic needs to people of the aforementioned countries. He will also be presenting the gifts of Quran Pak to Muslims.

