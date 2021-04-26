Adsense 300×250

Indian Baller Ravichandran Ashwin, 34, also said he was taking a break from IPL to support his family.

Andrew Tye, who was with Rajasthan Royals, flew to Sydney on Sunday, citing “bubble stress” and concerns about Australia’s border closure.

Royal Challengers Bangalore said on Monday that Zampa, 29, and fast launcher Richardson, 30, will not be available for the rest of the IPL season and are returning to Australia for personal reasons A statement added: “The management of Royal Challengers Bangalore respects their decision and offers them full support.” Several of Australia’s best players remain in India, including Batsman players Steve Smith and David Warner and paceman Pat Cummins.

Australia has avoided the worst of Covid-19 by closing its borders and installing quick blocks – like a three-day block in Perth, announced before the weekend – when cases of community transmission occur.