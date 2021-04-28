Adsense 970×250

Is Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant? Find out!

Web DeskWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 12:06 am
Adsense 300×600
Jennifer Lawrence
Adsense 300×250

It is rumored that Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first baby with her husband Cooke Maroney.

As per the sources, the couple has had “babies on the brain” ever since they tied the knot.

An international news outlet had earlier claimed that Lawrence is pregnant and “she has big news to share,” implying that Lawrence appeared to have a “baby bump.”

But is it true that Lawrence is actually pregnant? The answer is no! The publication had falsely claimed the actress to be pregnant as 7 months have passed ever since the article on the Hunger Games actress was published and there are no signs of her baby.

Moreover, her baby bump, which is now assumed as her belly fat, has also been vanished.

A few days earlier, Star magazine quoted that American actress Jennifer Lawrence is getting tired of her married life with Cooke Maroney, revealed a report today.

Star magazine quoted a friend of Jennifer Lawrence as saying that the actress was a party-goer before marrying Cooke Maroney, yet she softened her habit. But the source summed up the situation by saying, “She’s bored of being a stay-at-home wife.”

The tabloid quoted another source as saying that there is another cause of trouble between the two. As an actress, she hangs out with her Hollywood friends, while Cooke Maroney has friends from another artistic circle, as he is the director of an art gallery.

Lawrence misses her old life since according to a friend quoted by the tabloid, the actress prefers to go out but Cooke loves being at home in her spare time. The source said: “He goes to work and she stays home, exercises, and does online shopping. It is uneventful. But that tires her and wants more action.”

Lawrence recently had an accident while filming for Don’t Look Down in Boston. It was covered in broken glass on the set of the movie. However, he quickly recovered. The couple is still happily married and has been seen in public together.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Pakistan COVID: 5,300 Positive Cases, 178 Deaths Report Today
19 mins ago
Pakistan COVID: 5,300 Positive Cases, 178 Deaths Report Today

A total of 5,300 people tested positive with the deadly virus in...
Amjad Sabri death anniversary
20 mins ago
Remembering Legendary Qawwal Amjad Sabri on 5th death anniversary

Popular Qawwal and Naat Khawan Amjad Sabri is being remembered today (Thursday)...
NAB Requests Issuance Of Permanent Arrest Warrant Against Nawaz Sharif
28 mins ago
NAB Requests Issuance Of Permanent Arrest Warrant Against Nawaz Sharif

Appeals against the convictions of Avenfield Reference, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R)...
US Returning To Normalcy As CDC Eases Mask Guidelines
52 mins ago
US Returning To Normalcy As CDC Eases Mask Guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US public health...
Adnan Siddiqui
60 mins ago
Adnan Siddiqui Requests Everyone To Follow COVID-19 SOPs

As the coronavirus cases have been increasing rapidly in Pakistan, veteran actor...
Iran Saudi Arabia good relations
1 hour ago
PM Imran welcomes the KSA initiative for peace with Iran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauds Saudi Arabia's move to develop friendly...

Recent News

Pakistan COVID: 5,300 Positive Cases, 178 Deaths Report Today
19 mins ago
Pakistan COVID: 5,300 Positive Cases, 178 Deaths Report Today

A total of 5,300 people tested positive with the deadly virus in...
Amjad Sabri death anniversary
20 mins ago
Remembering Legendary Qawwal Amjad Sabri on 5th death anniversary

Popular Qawwal and Naat Khawan Amjad Sabri is being remembered today (Thursday)...
NAB Requests Issuance Of Permanent Arrest Warrant Against Nawaz Sharif
28 mins ago
NAB Requests Issuance Of Permanent Arrest Warrant Against Nawaz Sharif

Appeals against the convictions of Avenfield Reference, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R)...
US Returning To Normalcy As CDC Eases Mask Guidelines
52 mins ago
US Returning To Normalcy As CDC Eases Mask Guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US public health...