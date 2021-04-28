Is Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant? Find out!

Adsense 300×250

It is rumored that Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first baby with her husband Cooke Maroney.

As per the sources, the couple has had “babies on the brain” ever since they tied the knot.

An international news outlet had earlier claimed that Lawrence is pregnant and “she has big news to share,” implying that Lawrence appeared to have a “baby bump.”

But is it true that Lawrence is actually pregnant? The answer is no! The publication had falsely claimed the actress to be pregnant as 7 months have passed ever since the article on the Hunger Games actress was published and there are no signs of her baby.

Moreover, her baby bump, which is now assumed as her belly fat, has also been vanished.

A few days earlier, Star magazine quoted that American actress Jennifer Lawrence is getting tired of her married life with Cooke Maroney, revealed a report today.

Star magazine quoted a friend of Jennifer Lawrence as saying that the actress was a party-goer before marrying Cooke Maroney, yet she softened her habit. But the source summed up the situation by saying, “She’s bored of being a stay-at-home wife.”

The tabloid quoted another source as saying that there is another cause of trouble between the two. As an actress, she hangs out with her Hollywood friends, while Cooke Maroney has friends from another artistic circle, as he is the director of an art gallery.

Lawrence misses her old life since according to a friend quoted by the tabloid, the actress prefers to go out but Cooke loves being at home in her spare time. The source said: “He goes to work and she stays home, exercises, and does online shopping. It is uneventful. But that tires her and wants more action.”

Lawrence recently had an accident while filming for Don’t Look Down in Boston. It was covered in broken glass on the set of the movie. However, he quickly recovered. The couple is still happily married and has been seen in public together.