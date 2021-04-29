Kangna Ranaut urges people to get vaccine

Adsense 300×250

Kangna Ranaut always comes with social messages and social awareness topics, currently, India is facing a tough time, and people losing their lives due to a shortage of oxygen cinders,

On social media Kangna shared a video where she was explaining the importance of the vaccine, she also said that we should not be afraid of this vaccine, The ‘Queen’ actress revealed that on May 1, she will be getting herself vaccinated along with her family and staff members, “Everyone must consider this as their personal fight and not feel dejected. Jai Hind!” says the Queen

The harrowing scenes from India have shocked the world, as the country struggles with soaring cases of Covid.

Even with travel restrictions, multiple tests, and quarantine, infections can still leak out; and if a traveler has come from somewhere where the virus is very prevalent, they have a higher chance of taking the virus with them. On a recent flight from New Delhi to Hong Kong, about 50 passengers tested positive for Covid-19.