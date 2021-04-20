Adsense 970×250

Maya Ali Looks Dreamy In This Beautiful Pink Attire

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 10:37 pm
Adsense 300×600
Maya Ali Instagram
Adsense 300×250

Actress Maya Ali always impresses her fans with her lovely looks and stunning fashion sense. She’s a famous actress known for her roles in both, dramas and big-budget films.

By the passing time, Maya Ali has groomed herself a lot with her sassy fashion sense and fitness journey.

The Mann Mayal actress has gone from being waifish and skinny to lean muscular. However, her style is still modest and laid back, just more mature.

In a recent picture shared on Instagram, Maya looks dreamy donning a tea-pink outfit which ultimately caught her fans’ attention.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

The actress finished the effortless look with a small clutch and minimal makeup.

The post has garnered immense love reacts within no time and fans are simply gushing over Maya’s timeless beauty.

Maya Ali’s career began as a Vj and she worked on several television channels. She has made her acting debut with a brief role in Dur-e-Shehwar. The actress received a lot of praise after performing in Aik Nayee Cinderella and Aun Zara. Her other popular dramas include Mera Naam Yousuf  Hai , Diyar-e-Dil and Mann Mayal.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Hiba Bukhari
26 mins ago
Since When Actress Hiba Bukhari Is Getting Marriage Proposals?

Pakistan's emerging actress Hiba Bukhari is winning the hearts of her fans...
Aiman Khan new pictures
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Look & Simplicity

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...
Saboor Aly
8 hours ago
What did Saboor Aly want to be if not an actress?

Leading actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Saboor Aly has revealed that...
imran
9 hours ago
Watch: Imran Abbas shows scenic beauty of interior Punjab

Actor Imran Abbas is making Pakistan proud through his efforts and achievements...
syra
9 hours ago
Syra Yousaf’s birthday celebration pictures make round on the internet

Actress Syra Yousuf is the most adored personality in the Pakistani entertainment...
Meera Jee
10 hours ago
Women should lift one another up higher, says Meera Jee

Actress Meera Jee seems to be in a pleasant mood these days...

Recent News

Hiba Bukhari
26 mins ago
Since When Actress Hiba Bukhari Is Getting Marriage Proposals?

Pakistan's emerging actress Hiba Bukhari is winning the hearts of her fans...
Fawad Chaudhry press conference
1 hour ago
Government working on introducing an electronic voting machine: Fawad Chaudhry

Newly-appointed Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry has informed that the government is working...
2 hours ago
Can you find a soccer ball hidden among these pandas?

Here are a lot of pandas cheering happily. They are apparently celebrating...
Aiman Khan new pictures
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Look & Simplicity

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...