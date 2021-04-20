Maya Ali Looks Dreamy In This Beautiful Pink Attire

Adsense 300×250

Actress Maya Ali always impresses her fans with her lovely looks and stunning fashion sense. She’s a famous actress known for her roles in both, dramas and big-budget films.

By the passing time, Maya Ali has groomed herself a lot with her sassy fashion sense and fitness journey.

The Mann Mayal actress has gone from being waifish and skinny to lean muscular. However, her style is still modest and laid back, just more mature.

In a recent picture shared on Instagram, Maya looks dreamy donning a tea-pink outfit which ultimately caught her fans’ attention.

The actress finished the effortless look with a small clutch and minimal makeup.

The post has garnered immense love reacts within no time and fans are simply gushing over Maya’s timeless beauty.

Maya Ali’s career began as a Vj and she worked on several television channels. She has made her acting debut with a brief role in Dur-e-Shehwar. The actress received a lot of praise after performing in Aik Nayee Cinderella and Aun Zara. Her other popular dramas include Mera Naam Yousuf Hai , Diyar-e-Dil and Mann Mayal.