Adsense 300×250

The legend Moin Akhtar is being remembered on his 10th death anniversary.

Moin Akhtar was a legendary artist, actor, comedian, host writer, director, and producer.

He got huge fame from Radio Pakistan with Bushra Ansari and Anwer Maqsood. He used to work in plays for radio.

In addition to this, the great artist has also worked in several stages plays including bachaao Moin Akhtar se, Tarzen Moin Akhtar, Bakra Kisto per, Baj Jaaney do Moin Akhtar, and so on.

the actor was born on 24th December 1950 in Karachi. He started his career in the entertainment industry at the age of 16 in 1966.

He had played numerous characters who are still remembered.

The pioneer of entertainment got huge appreciation and love not only in Pakistan but in India as well.

His renowned show loose talk is still shared and remembered today, especially the one ‘Abba harmonium bajate they’. People still react and share clips of the episodes on social media.

In loose talk, he has played over four hundred different characters.

His other renowned acts include half plate, sach much, Eid train me, Makaan number 47, family tarazu, saat rang, Bandar road se kemari, band gulab, studio dhaai, yes sir no sir, intezaar farmaiye, hello hello, and many others.

His fans still discuss his impactful dialogues and acting.

Apart from acting, he has impressed people with his hosting skills as well.

Due to his splendid skills, he was honoured with several awards.

However, he died on 22nd April 2011 and left everyone in grief.