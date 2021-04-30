Adsense 300×250

PM Imran Khan named ‘personality of the week’ by Al Jazeera’s weekly program for his efforts to address Islamophobia in the world.

The Al Jazeera Program named ‘Sibaq-ul-Akhbar’ is a one-hour live interactive program aired in Arabic. The program has a huge popularity in Arab countries. About the concept, the channel selects three to four top news pf the week and viewers are then invited to vote their news story of the week as well as the associated personality with it.

PM Imran Khan named ‘personality of the week’ after securing 56% votes from the viewers. The program was held on April 24.