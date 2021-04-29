Adsense 970×250

Pregnant Indian Doctor Succumbs to Complications due to COVID-19

Shamraiz KhalidSenior Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 03:57 pm
COVID-19 India
COVID-19 India: Keralite, 25, tested negative but lost the baby days before succumbing to complications.

A 25-year-old pregnant doctor in India, died following COVID-19 complications. Dr Maha Basheer was six months pregnant with her first child. She had tested negative but lost her baby days before succumbing to complications on Tuesday.

Belonging to the Kerela, Dr Maha completed her initial schooling in Dubai before moving back to India to pursue higher education in medicine. She completed her MBBS in Karnataka. Dr Maha got married last year and contracted COVID-19 by mid-April. She was admitted to the same hospital where she was working in Mangalore. Her husband Dr Shawafer Muhammed is currently pursuing MD.

“Apparently, she did not have major symptoms initially. Doctors tried to save the baby first. Unfortunately, they could not and she also succumbed to the complications,” a former batch mate of Dr Maha told Gulf News from India.

Reports from India said that Dr Maha tested negative before she passed away. Her final rites were performed at her hometown Thalassery, Kerela.

