Adsense 970×250

Rafael Nadal wins 12th Barcelona open title against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas

Bilal BariEditor

26th Apr, 2021. 06:21 pm
Adsense 300×600
Nadal followed with 4-2 in the opening, but recovered, breaking twice to catch him.
Adsense 300×250

Nadal followed with 4-2 in the opening, but recovered, breaking twice to catch him.

Tsitsipas, number five in the world, had great weight in the second set, saving two match points in game 10,   before drawing in the tie-break.

In a tight third set, Nadal faced a match point before gathering the pressure to win 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 7-5. Victoria, who lasted three hours and 38 minutes, gave the 34-year-old his 61st clay title and faced a fit opponent who won the Master’s women’s title in Monte Carlo last week.

“Winning the trophy here means a lot,” said Nadal, who had lost just one set in the previous 11 finals in Spain. “I increased my level and it was an important victory for me.” Tsitsipas, who recovered from two sets to beat Nadal at the Australian Open in February, started this strong game before the Spaniard returned to the opening set. Nadal came back from a break in the second set after Tsitsipas regrouped well.

This put him on the verge of victory on the field that bears his name, but Tsitsipas showed his own willingness to stay in the competition, recovering from 15-40 to 4-5 with two good points, including a wonderful volleyball winner. second. An extremely troubled tie-break saw Nadal lead 4-2, then save two 4-6 setpoints just to make a double mistake in 6-6, which helped Tsitsipas to eliminate him.

The third set was dominated by the service until 4-5 when Nadal staggered in his own delivery, but in the end, the Spaniard was the most difficult.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Stuttgart Open: World number one Ashleigh Barty defeats Aryna Sabalenka in final
21 mins ago
Stuttgart Open: World number one Ashleigh Barty defeats Aryna Sabalenka in final

Ashleigh Barty is an Australian professional tennis player and former cricketer. The...
Cricket first sport to announce qualifiers for Commonwealth Games
24 mins ago
Cricket First Sport To Announce or Commonwealth Games

Cricket is the first discipline to announce qualification teams for the Birmingham...
youtube down globally
24 mins ago
YouTube Faces Global Outage; Users Panic

Popular video streaming platform YouTube went down globally as several users faced...
Australian Fast Bowler Pat Cummins Donates 50,000 USD To India Battle Against Covid-19
25 mins ago
Australian Fast Bowler Pat Cummins Donates 50,000 USD To India Battle Against Covid-19

Australian Fast Bowler Pat Cummins Donates 50,000 USD To India Battle Against...
shoaib akhtar
35 mins ago
Shoaib Akhtar Wants IPL, PSL To Be Postponed Due To COVID-19

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar has appealed to cricket boards of Pakistan...
Saba Qamar
1 hour ago
Saba Qamar Extends Gratitude As She Gains 4.3M Instagram Followers

Acclaimed showbiz actress Saba Qamar, who had recently called off her wedding...

Recent News

Ramadan 2021: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Islamabad Ramadan Calendar
8 mins ago
Ramadan Calendar Islamabad 2021: Today Sehri time Islamabad, Iftar time Islamabad

Islamabad: Ramadan Calendar Islamabad 2021 you can find here on BOL News....
Fatima Sana
9 mins ago
Will Indian actress Fatima Sana Shaikh be quitting social media?

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has announced her temporary break from social...
Oscar 2021: Celebrities Fashion looks you might have missed
11 mins ago
Oscars 2021: Celebrities Fashion looks you might have missed

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards had a more traditional layout than other...
13 mins ago
Yuh-jung Youn becomes first Korean actress to win for best supporting role

Yuh-Jung Youn won the award for the best-supporting actress of her career...