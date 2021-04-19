Real Madrid, Man City, Chelsea likely to be banned from Champions League

Adsense 300×250

On Monday, UEFA executive committee member Jesper Moller said that clubs Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Chelsea are likely to be banned from this season’s Champions League semi-finals.

“The clubs must go, and I expect that to happen on Friday. Then we have to find out how to finish (this season’s) Champions League tournament,” said Moller.

“There is an extraordinary executive committee meeting on Friday,” he added.

Moller’s comments came just after UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he wanted to ban all the rebel clubs from the Champions League.

“We’re still assessing with our legal team but we will take all the sanctions that we can and we will inform you as soon we can,” he said. “My opinion is that as soon as possible they have to be banned from all our competitions and the players from all our competitions,” Ceferin added.