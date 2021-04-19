Adsense 970×250

Real Madrid, Man City, Chelsea likely to be banned from Champions League

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 11:24 pm
Adsense 300×600
Champions League
Adsense 300×250

On Monday, UEFA executive committee member Jesper Moller said that clubs Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Chelsea are likely to be banned from this season’s Champions League semi-finals.

“The clubs must go, and I expect that to happen on Friday. Then we have to find out how to finish (this season’s) Champions League tournament,” said Moller.

“There is an extraordinary executive committee meeting on Friday,” he added.

Moller’s comments came just after UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he wanted to ban all the rebel clubs from the Champions League.

“We’re still assessing with our legal team but we will take all the sanctions that we can and we will inform you as soon we can,” he said. “My opinion is that as soon as possible they have to be banned from all our competitions and the players from all our competitions,” Ceferin added.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Meesha Shafi Yoga Teacher
2 mins ago
Meesha Shafi Is Now A Yoga Teacher; Ready To Teach if schedule permits

Pakistan's singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment...
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
10 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
19 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
23 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...
56 mins ago
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman blessed with baby

According to a report published on Sunday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin...
2 hours ago
Can you find 7 differences between two given pictures?

These two pictures look the same, but they are different in 7...

Recent News

Meesha Shafi Yoga Teacher
2 mins ago
Meesha Shafi Is Now A Yoga Teacher; Ready To Teach if schedule permits

Pakistan's singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment...
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
10 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
19 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
23 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...