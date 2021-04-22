Adsense 970×250

SARS-COV-2: How the new Indian COVID-19 variant is deadlier

Shamraiz Khalid

22nd Apr, 2021. 08:58 pm
Adsense 300×600
Covid 19 in India
Adsense 300×250

India officially becomes the country with the biggest single day rise in COVID-19 cases amounting to more than 300,000 cases in 24 hours. The new double mutant variant has been the primary cause of concern for global authorities.

Hospitals and crematoriums in India have been submerged due to rising cases of the new deadlier variant of coronavirus making the country, the second most affected one from COVID-19. Here is the information about the new double mutant variant of COVID-19 and how it is different from the previous variants of coronavirus.

Emergence of the new strain

According to health professionals, viruses are bound to mutate and the mutation can make them either stronger or weaker. In the case of the particular variant in discussion, the B.1.671, as it’s called, first appeared in the Western Indian state of Maharashtra on October 2020. Due to decreasing daily cases of Coronavirus in India at the time, the local Health Ministry thought of the variant as an insignificant development until the end of March 2021, when the new strain was acknowledged and confirmed by the Indian authorities.

The new variant acts as a carriage to two mutations – L452R and E484Q. Previously, both the mutations have been reported but not together. To state the details, the L452R holds the potential to increase the power of the spike protein of Coronavirus with human cells, making it much more transmissible while the E484Q reduces the effectiveness of antibodies generated by vaccine or previous infection of COVID-19.

Is Double Mutant Virus the primary reason for India’s record infections?

Yes. According to GISAID, the double mutant strain is responsible for the record number of daily COVID infections in India today. The GSAID provides open access to genomic data of influenza and COVID-19 and has come up with the conclusion after analysing the genome sequencing of B.1.671. Continuing with its findings, the new variant has been found in a whopping 60% of the total infected cases in Maharashtra which is the epicentre of Coronavirus cases in India.

The new strain can now be found in a dozen Indian states. The combination of two strains, one which makes it much more transmissible and the other which makes it escape from antibodies, is projected to increase the number of COVID-19 cases in India and eventually the world if it is allowed to travel through hosts.

Double Mutant Virus more fatal than other COVID-19 variants?

Scientists are still investigating the new variant and preliminary reports have suggested that virus transmission has seen a rise of 20% while it also reduces the effect of antibodies by 50%. COVID-19 variants reported from countries UK, Brazil and South Africa have proven worrying for authorities around the world. And according to studies, only strains from these countries have proven to be more contagious and deadly.

However, health authorities have warned that the B.1.671 variant has all the features of the above stated strains and it must be contained efficiently.

Are Vaccines Effective Against B.1.671?

Enough evidence is not available to answer this, but pharmaceutical companies developing the vaccines are testing it with B.1.671 variant, and also with other strains emerging around the world. Technically, immune escape is the ability of an infectious disease to avoid the antibodies in the human body. This means that it is not necessary to achieve full immunity from the virus even after the vaccine is administered or the effected person has successfully recovered from COVID-19 before.

If the new B.1.671 variant is capable of immune escape, this could have devastating repercussions on India and neighbouring countries, and the pandemic can have globally fatal impact even after introduction of the vaccine.

Is B.1.671 variant emergent in countries other than India?

Yes. More than 10 countries have reported the double mutant strain of COVID-19 namely US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and many others. Several countries including Pakistan have banned travel to and from India to prevent this strain in spreading further.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

FM Qureshi COVID vaccine
3 months ago
Pakistan held fruitful talks with China in order to obtain COVID vaccine: FM

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has on Thursday announced a good...
Dr Faisal Sultan
3 months ago
Dr Faisal Sultan announces free COVID-19 vaccine for people

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan...
Sinopharm UAE China
3 months ago
Sinopharm COVID vaccine approved for emergency use in Pakistan: sources

Pakistan has on Monday (today) approved authorized China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for...
sindh coronavirus
3 months ago
1,235 new coronavirus cases reported in Sindh

On Thursday, Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh...
Coronavirus
3 months ago
Pakistan records over 3,000 new coronavirus cases

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has recorded 3,097 new coronavirus cases,...
Coronavirus
3 months ago
Karachi Has Highest Rate Of COVID-19 Positive Cases

Karachi has reported the highest positive coronavirus rate across Pakistan. According to...

Recent News

Turkey Officially Removed By Biden's Pentagon From F-35 Program
4 mins ago
Turkey Officially Removed By Biden’s Pentagon From F-35 Program

A Pentagon official says the United States has officially informed Ankara about...
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute "Pakistani Spy Pigeon"
42 mins ago
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute “Pakistani Spy Pigeon”

A case has been registered against a 'suspected Pakistani spy pigeon' caught...
PIA vaccinated cabin crew
46 mins ago
PIA All Set To Fly With Vaccinated Pilots, Cabin & Cockpit Crew

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to become the first airline...
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?
59 mins ago
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?

Learning a foreign language is a fun experience and has positive effects...