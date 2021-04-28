Adsense 300×250

Users of Google lens have been waiting for the translate from image feature for a while now and Google has now made it available on Google Lens Screenshot UI for devices running Android 11+. Therefore, screenshots are now automatically translated by Google.



The latest feature, spotted first by 9to5Google, states that screenshots are now automatically translated by Google Lens without doing anything other than taking the screenshot. The translate button will automatically appear on the screenshot taken and by clicking on it, users can translate the content of the screenshot.



After the text has been translated, it also allows you to copy the text on the screenshot, the content can also be downloaded for offline access or sharing on Social Media. Users can also download language packs for offline access.

Although this new feature has great applications, users do not know whether the new feature will be rolled out in lower versions of Android such as Android 10. However, it is expected in devices with Android 12. It must be noted that most of the devices that are in use have Android 10 versions, so it would make much more sense if Google allowed users of lower versions of Android to have the same feature where screenshots are automatically translated by Google Lens.

The feature has also been integrated in the web version for greater functionality.