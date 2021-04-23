The new OnePlus shutter buttons work on iOS and Android phones

Adsense 300×250

After the launch of the first smartwatch a few weeks ago, OnePlus has just launched a new phone accessory: the physical docking buttons that act as shoulder triggers for games and that supposedly work on all iOS and Android phones.

The company said it is preparing these game triggers during the OnePlus 9 launch event, Input said. But I hadn’t heard anything official about the OnePlus Gaming Triggers, as they are called until they were revealed today by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in a tweet.

The game triggers appear to be two separate physical accessories that attach to the front and back edges of a phone, so when fried, the triggers function like the shoulder buttons found on game console controllers – or more precisely, as physical versions capacitive touch shoulder buttons built into the Asus ROG 5 and other top gaming phones.

OnePlus game triggers are currently on sale at the OnePlus India store for $ 1,099 (approximately $ 15/11 GBP / $ 19). OnePlus has confirmed to TechRadar that the triggers will also be sold in China and Europe, but it is unclear when they will be sold in other regions.