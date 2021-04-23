Adsense 970×250

The new OnePlus shutter buttons work on iOS and Android phones

Web Desk

23rd Apr, 2021. 11:47 pm
Adsense 300×600
The new OnePlus shutter buttons work on iOS and Android phones
Adsense 300×250

After the launch of the first smartwatch a few weeks ago, OnePlus has just launched a new phone accessory: the physical docking buttons that act as shoulder triggers for games and that supposedly work on all iOS and Android phones.

The company said it is preparing these game triggers during the OnePlus 9 launch event, Input said. But I hadn’t heard anything official about the OnePlus Gaming Triggers, as they are called until they were revealed today by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in a tweet.

The game triggers appear to be two separate physical accessories that attach to the front and back edges of a phone, so when fried, the triggers function like the shoulder buttons found on game console controllers – or more precisely, as physical versions capacitive touch shoulder buttons built into the Asus ROG 5 and other top gaming phones.

OnePlus game triggers are currently on sale at the OnePlus India store for $ 1,099 (approximately $ 15/11 GBP / $ 19). OnePlus has confirmed to TechRadar that the triggers will also be sold in China and Europe, but it is unclear when they will be sold in other regions.

 

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta
4 hours ago
Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta

Microsoft launches the beta phase of Xbox Cloud Gaming for Windows 10...
South Africa's players apologize to sponsors for suits' performance
4 hours ago
South Africa’s players apologize to sponsors for suits’ performance

Cricket's reputation in South Africa plunged into new depths of fear and...
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans
4 hours ago
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans

Microsoft Edge Canary involves mechanical man users with build range v91.0.858.0 and...
Russia is considering leaving the ISS for its own space station
4 hours ago
Russia is considering leaving the ISS for its own space station

For more than two decades, the International Space Station (ISS) has served...
Mercedes-Benz introduces EQB, its first electric SUV for the US market
4 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz introduces EQB, its first electric SUV for the US market

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQB, a compact electric SUV that first appeared on...
Kerry star Peter Crowley is retiring from international football after 10 years in the Kingdom
4 hours ago
Kerry star Peter Crowley is retiring from international football after 10 years in the Kingdom

Peter Crowley of Kerry has retired from international football; the winner of...

Recent News

Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
8 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today for, 24 April 2021

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan, on 24rth, April 2021 are being sold...
Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta
4 hours ago
Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta

Microsoft launches the beta phase of Xbox Cloud Gaming for Windows 10...
South Africa's players apologize to sponsors for suits' performance
4 hours ago
South Africa’s players apologize to sponsors for suits’ performance

Cricket's reputation in South Africa plunged into new depths of fear and...
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans
4 hours ago
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans

Microsoft Edge Canary involves mechanical man users with build range v91.0.858.0 and...