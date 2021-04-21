Adsense 970×250

Umair Jaswal Teases Wife Sana Javed With A Jocular Instagram Post

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 08:42 pm
Sana Javed Umair Jaswal
Actress Sana Javed and Singer Umair Jaswal undoubtedly share a perfect bond and they are truly couple goals.

Since Sana and Umair tied the knot, they are loved by their fans and the couple never fails to impress their admirers as well.

In a recent engagement on Instagram, Umair Jaswal is a man with a good sense of humour as he teased his wife with a jocular caption.

The Sammi Meri Waar singer posted a picture of the actress from a live show in which she was seen making a weird face. To which Umair Jaswal referred it to “When you get daal instead of biryani” and also tagged Sana Javed in his story.

Sana Javed Umair Jaswal

Earlier, the couple had celebrated their four-month nikkah anniversary.

Showbiz stars Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed tied the knot in a private nikkah ceremony on October 20, 2020.

Taking to Instagram, the Ghagar singer wrote, “Happy 120 days of bugging the hell out of me.  I LOVE YOU. Thankyou for making me gain an extra 20 pounds of happiness. Herrr stress ka hal hai kfc and cake.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Umair Jaswal (@umairjaswalofficial)

Previously, Sana and Umair had sparked dating rumours, however, they never accepted their relationship publicly and kept their personal life private.

