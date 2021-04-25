Adsense 970×250

US Dragon spaceship arrives at ISS after a 23-hour journey

25th Apr, 2021. 04:14 pm
SpaceX container with four astronauts on board the International Space Station docks
Four astronauts have arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on board SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour, NASA said in a statement.

The crew is the first to be sent into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight.

The three men and one woman crew from the United States, Japan and France reached the ISS after a 23-hour journey.

“Their arrival means there are now 11 humans aboard our orbiting laboratory, a number not seen since the space shuttle era. Hugs abound,” NASA tweeted, alongside a video of the welcome the new crew of astronauts received.

Let it be known that the mission marks the second “operational” space station team launched by NASA on board a Crew Dragon capsule since human spaceflights resumed from US soil last year after a nine-year hiatus.

