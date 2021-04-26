Adsense 970×250

YouTube Faces Global Outage; Users Panic

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 06:13 pm
Popular video streaming platform YouTube went down globally as several users faced global outage whilst operating the application.

#YouTubeDOWN began to trend on Twitter through which several users report their complaints but the issue remains still unknown.

The Google-owned site is usually very useful and the reason behind the fault is unknown as no official statement has been released in this regard.

The site seems to suffer some technical faults as the homepage takes too long to get loaded and the videos are not being played as well.

Users shared screenshots on Twitter showing YouTube’s screen unloaded while others jumped in to create memes and GIFs.

The lack of service started shortly after the complaints registered soared into the thousands.

YouTube is often cited as being the second most popular website in the world.

According to YouTube, more than one billion hours of content is watched every day.

